UPDATE: 9:30 a.m. - Sept. 18, 2023

The earlier accident at the intersection of Howard Raser Drive and Grant Creek Road in Missoula has been cleared.

(first report: 9:03 a.m. - Sept. 18, 2023)

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Missoula that is causing delays.

The crash is in the area of the intersection of Howard Raser Drive and Grant Creek Road.

The Missoula Fire Department is advising drivers to find an alternate route.