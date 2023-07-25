Montana Department of Transportation announces completion of Beartracks Bridge Project

MISSOULA - The Beartracks Rehabilitation Project in downtown Missoula has been completed after two years of work.

Sletten Construction Bridge Division manager Russel Robertson says the completion of the Beartracks Bridge is a major milestone for the city.

“The improvements not only provide a stronger bridge, but benefit pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers," Robertson said on Tuesday.

Construction began in October 2020, but there were several setbacks including significant repairs on damaged beams and material shortages.

But now, the bridge is finished with improvements for bikes and pedestrians as the shared-use paths on both sides of the bridge were expanded by ten feet.

Officials from the Montana Department of Transportation say the bridge's lifespan has been extended by several decades.

Watch the KPAX Special Report on the dedication of the Beartracks Bridge below.