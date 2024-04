MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is preparing to conduct bridge inspections on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

MDT will be checking 10 bridges between Bonner and Clinton with the inspections scheduled to take place between April 22 and May 14.

Each bridge inspection is expected to take approximately one day to complete.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane at times and travelers should expect reduced speeds of 35 mph in the work zones.