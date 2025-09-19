Montana-made comedy "Cuisine De La 'Pocalypse" debuts on Amazon Prime Video

A movie shot in Montana, written by a Montanan, financed by Montanans, and featuring local talent, is getting a global audience.

“Cuisine De La ‘Pocalypse” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video to buy or rent.

Here’s the plot: 10 years after the world as we know it ends, an aspiring chef refuses to let his dream die and creates the apocalypse’s first cooking show. It takes place in a town called “New Missoula.” And yes, it’s a comedy featuring zombies, robots, and taquitos.

The movie was largely shot in Hamilton and written by director Kyle Weingart. It made its premiere at the Wilma last year.. It stars Kevin Jack, Emilio Rivera and Natasha Leggero, and Kevin Sorbo, and a lot of local actors.

There’s a red-carpet event in the works in Los Angeles at the end of October.

