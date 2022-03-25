Montana Museum of Art and Culture expanding on UM campus

MISSOULA - The University of Montana is expanding with the groundwork of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

The north parking lot next to the Adams Center is being torn up, in order to make room for a three-story, 17,000 square foot building.

The current museum is large enough to only show a fraction of its permanent collection at a time. The new facility plans to have an exhibit floor, classroom spaces and a collection vault.

The biggest challenge for the museum is going to be moving the collection as more than 20,000 artifacts will need to be cataloged, cleaned, and moved.

