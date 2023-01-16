Montana Natural History Center offers school’s out camps in Missoula

MISSOULA - The Montana Natural History Center is hosting a school’s out camp on Monday called Animals in Winter.

The camp will teach kids about how different animals survive in the winter, through hands-on adventures and projects.

They will be visiting Greenough Park in Missoula.

The Center has similar programs for President’s Day, spring break, and summer vacation.

Organizers say the camps aim to connect kids with nature and provide a fun, educational space during days off from school.

“Connecting kids to nature is what we like to do here. I think it fosters a big sense of stewardship, and all of that starts with childhood,” noted Natural History Center camp counselor Alyssa Giffin.

“So, I think providing a fun educational setting that’s not school related where you’re sitting in a desk, where you get to explore all the fun things around you helps kids stop and take a minute and look around and really have an appreciation for the smaller things,” Giffin continued.

Learn more about the Montana Natural History Center at https://www.montananaturalist.org/.