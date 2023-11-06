Montana Red Cross blood battle between Griz & Cat fans kicks off

MISSOULA — This month Griz fans will have more than one opportunity to try and beat the Bobcats - this time by donating blood.

The annual Montana Red Cross Blood Battle has returned to Missoula.

From now until the Cat-Griz game on Saturday, Nov. 18, the Red Cross is offering several opportunities for people to donate blood and throw their support behind their team.

Many donors are giving blood for the spirit of the competition - everyone who donates will help someone in need AND contribute to donating more blood than the Cats.

Unfortunately for Griz fans, last year the Bobcats donated 164 units of lifesaving blood as compared to UM's 100 units.

But that's only motivation for Griz fans this year.

"It feels good I mean Griz and Bobcats have gone way back so anything to beat the cats that’s very much the Grizzly motto," said Shannon Sullivan, University of Montana student.

The annual event couldn't come at a better time as blood donations have fallen around 25% nationwide since August.

UM fans will have several opportunities to donate blood in November:

Nov. 7: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., University of Montana The James E. Todd Center, 32 Campus Drive

Nov. 9: 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Ste. 6-7

Nov. 13: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks St.

Missoula residents can make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering the sponsor code using the sponsor code GRIZCATCHALLENGE or by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).