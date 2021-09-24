Montana Repertory Theater brings back live performances

MISSOULA — Live theatre is back and for the Montana Repertory Theater opening night begins, not in an auditorium, but at Western Cider.

And from Western Cider members of the audience are shuttled in a school bus to Willard High School just in time for the first act.

The non-traditional performance is something the Rep has done in the past -- holding shows in cars and hotel rooms.

This program in particular, will take you back to your high school days as you move from the classroom to the library to the gym of Willard High School for five short plays.

This time-hopping performance isn’t the only unique approach the Rep is taking this year. This theater season, the group is offering “Pick What You Pay” ticket pricing.

The pricing model encourages theatergoers to set their own cost for each show, breaking down economic barriers to ensure the arts can be enjoyed by the whole community.

“So, you can buy tickets at Montana Rep, calm, we have performances this week and next week, and then we close in next week is getting close to selling out because we're limited to the number of tickets seats on this bus,” explained Montana Repertory Theater Artistic Director Michael Legg.

"If you love theater, come see it. If you're not sure you love theater, come see it because this is unlike any theater experience that you've ever had,” he concluded.

Click here for more information about the Montana Repertory Theater.