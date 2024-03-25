Montana Sauna Company expanding in Missoula

MISSOULA — We recently introduced a duo that wants to take a different approach to saunas in Missoula by creating a mobile sauna.

Montana Sauna Company is now expanding and will soon be at its new location, behind Western Cider in Missoula.

They will have a 20-person wooden sauna and bucket showers for cold plunges.

Montana Sauna Company will be open every day between March 30 and May 31, 2024.

They'll have different levels of monthly memberships, day passes, and offering discounts at Western Cider.

Passes and memberships will go on sale beginning next week.

Summertime pop-up events are in the works as well as the building a permanent sauna garden in the fall.