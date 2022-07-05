Montana Snowbowl opens for summer fun

MISSOULA - People who are looking for some outdoor activities to do this summer can head up to Montana Snowbowl in Missoula which has now opened its summer operations.

Now that the snow has finally melted, people can make their way up the mountain road for zip lining, chairlift rides, mountain biking, disc golf, and hiking.

The Last Run Inn is also open and is serving its wood fire pizza and beverages.

The chairlifts run from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, until the last day of summer operations on Sept. 11.

