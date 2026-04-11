Motorcyclist seriously injured, car driver arrested after Missoula crash

MISSOULA — A 35-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a motor vehicle at the intersection of Reserve Street and Spurgin Road in Missoula on Friday afternoon. The driver of the car, suspected of being under the influence, initially left the scene but was later arrested.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) responded to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 41-year-old man, was later processed for suspected impairment and taken into custody near Schilling and Fairview Avenue. MPD is following protocols for serious bodily injury accidents, according to a press release.

The driver was transported to the Missoula County Detention Center. He is facing charges of Negligent Vehicular Assault, a second offense of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs and Resisting Arrest.

MPD’s Crash Investigation Team, detectives and drone operators are actively investigating the incident. They are asking anybody who witnessed it or has video footage that has not yet spoken to law enforcement to contact MPD at (406) 552-6300.