Mount Jumbo South Zone reopens, North Zone closed until May 1

MISSOULA — The South Zone of Mount Jumbo reopened to the public on Friday, March 13, while the North Zone will remain closed until May 1, according to Missoula Parks and Recreation.

The reopening includes the Saddle Trail and areas south of it. Land and trails north of the Saddle Trail remain closed, with signs and barricades marking restricted areas.

Most of Mount Jumbo closes each year beginning Dec. 1 to protect wintering wildlife. The lower elevations provide key habitat for roughly 120 elk and other animals that rely on the area for food and cover during the winter and early spring.

Missoula Parks and Recreation determines the South Zone reopening date each year with guidance from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, using elk observations, vegetation data and weather conditions.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife biologist Ryan Klimstra said people should continue respecting the seasonal closure and avoid disturbing the herd.

"Elk can easily become habituated to people and dogs, which can change their behavior and impact their health," Klimstra said. Complying with the seasonal closure helps ensure the elk remain wild, Klimstra added.

Officials encourage visitors to remain alert for elk that may still be present in the coming weeks, keep a safe distance from wildlife and consider keeping pets on a leash to prevent conflicts.