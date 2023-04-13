Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Mount Jumbo’s South Zone reopens in Missoula

Mount Jumbo
Emily Brown/MTN News
The Mount Jumbo South Zone winter wildlife closure was lifted at 6 a.m. on April 13, 2023.
Mount Jumbo
Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:16:16-04

MISSOULA - It's an exciting day for Missoula's trail lovers as the Mount Jumbo South Zone winter wildlife closure was lifted at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

After consulting with state wildlife officials, Missoula Parks and Recreation pushed back the original March 15, 2023, opening date to give the elk that have made Mount Jumbo home during the winter a bit more time to regain their strength.

Many people and pets were eager to hike the L trail or to the summit of Mount Jumbo on opening day.

Missoula Parks and Recreation officials say that Mount Jumbo's North Zone — which includes all access points north of the Saddle Road — will remain closed until May 1, 2023, or later, depending on weather conditions or the presence of elk in the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!