Mount Jumbo’s South Zone reopens in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's an exciting day for Missoula's trail lovers as the Mount Jumbo South Zone winter wildlife closure was lifted at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

After consulting with state wildlife officials, Missoula Parks and Recreation pushed back the original March 15, 2023, opening date to give the elk that have made Mount Jumbo home during the winter a bit more time to regain their strength.

Many people and pets were eager to hike the L trail or to the summit of Mount Jumbo on opening day.

Missoula Parks and Recreation officials say that Mount Jumbo's North Zone — which includes all access points north of the Saddle Road — will remain closed until May 1, 2023, or later, depending on weather conditions or the presence of elk in the area.