Mountainfilm Festival making a stop in Missoula

MISSOULA — If you're looking for a night out that will benefit a Montana non-profit, look no further than the Mountainfilm tour.

The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is bringing a selection of documentary films from the Telluride Festival to the Missoula Community Theater on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



Missoula is one stop on the country-wide tour. Other locations around the state include Great Falls, Helena, Whitefish, and Bigfork — effectively encircling the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex with touring locations.

The films are not set in the Bob but give Montana viewers a sense of inspiration for their own adventures. One film even features a young Missoulian para-athlete.

“This film ‘High Road’ that folks can go see the trailer for... Jack Berry, he’s a para-athlete and overcame osteosarcoma and he is a competitor," said Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation Executive Director Clifford Kipp. "We’ve invited him to come to the show, he’s a strong yes and hopefully we’ll have him say a few words... Celebrate one of our own in Missoula on Wednesday night.”

Tickets are $20 lars but will rise to $25 on the day of the show. There will also be a raffle consisting of outdoor gear, adventure trips, and handmade items. All proceeds will benefit the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation’s trail maintenance and habitat restoration projects.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and films start at 7 p.m. For more information on volunteer opportunities, the Bob Marshall Wilderness, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.bmwf.org/mountainfilm.