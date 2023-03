MISSOULA — The City of Missoula Police Department is requesting assistance from the public for information regarding a 26- year-old Nefataree Bartell.

Bartell was reported missing on March 8th and was last seen in the Missoula area on Monday, March 6th, in the afternoon.

If anyone has seen or has information regarding this case, please contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300.