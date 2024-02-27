MRFD responds to house fire on Big Flat Road

MISSOULA — On Monday night, the Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Big Flat Road in Missoula.

Battalion Chief Ron Lubke says in a press release they responded just before 11:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 for a reported structure fire with smoke and flames showing.

The first engine to arrive reported a medium-sized two-story home with heavy fire visible on the exterior of one end of the structure.

The fire was burning the exterior of the building on both floors and had extended into the attic of the home as well as to several trees next to the structure.

The crew made an aggressive attack on the fire and was able to control most of the exterior fire quickly.

The lone occupant of the home had evacuated with his dogs before the arrival of fire crews.

While the majority of the flames were knocked down in less than 10 minutes, it took almost three hours to complete the extinguishment of the fire.

MRFD responded with two engines, four water tenders a ladder truck, and a command unit. MRFD was assisted at the scene by The Frenchtown Rural Fire District who responded with an additional water tender. Assistance was also provided by Missoula County sheriff deputies, Missoula Emergency Services ambulance, and Missoula Electric Cooperative. A total of 16 firefighters responded to the scene.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

While the fire was contained to one end of the home the rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.00 with an estimated $250,000.00 in property saved.

Chief Lubke reports the home did not appear to have any working smoke detectors and it was extremely fortunate that the occupant was alerted to the fire and escaped unharmed.

MRFD would like to encourage everyone to have working smoke detectors in their homes. Smoke detectors should be placed on every level of the home, in all bedrooms, and outside all sleeping areas.

