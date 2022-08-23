MRL working on a "low speed derailment" in Missoula

MISSOULA - Montana Rail Link crews are investigating to find out what caused a few of its rail cars to jump the tracks in Missoula.

MRL spokesman Andy Garland tells MTN News the "low-speed derailment" happened on Tuesday morning in the Missoula Rail Yard.

That's where Montana Rail Link handles the switching of cars and engines going both east and west carrying freight across Montana.

Garland wasn't sure of the exact number of cars that were involved in the derailment our whether they were loaded.

Although from what we've seen it appears approximately half-a-dozen general freight cars may have been involved.

Garland says no one was injured in the mishap.

We'll have further details as they become available.