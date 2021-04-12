MTM Interview: University of Montana President Seth Bodnar

MISSOULA — University of Montana President Bodnar will be speaking Monday at the City Club Missoula State of the Community presentation.

He will be joined by Missoula Mayor John Engen and Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmeier.

Missoula leaders discuss how our community is emerging from the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic.

The public will have the opportunity to post questions to the speakers.

Our Jill Valley is the moderator of the event that will begin at 11:30 a.m.

