National Night Out event held in Missoula

Tuesday was a night to attend a community-building event involving area law enforcement and fire officials in Missoula.

Families attended the Missoula Police Department's "National Night Out" in the Chick-fil-A parking lot on North Reserve Street.

The event promoted strong partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods.

People of all ages stopped by to meet local officers, check out law enforcement and fire department vehicles, and learn more about public safety resources.

In addition to the MPD, Missoula SWAT, CNT, drone operators, K9, EOD, CIT, neighborhood watch, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office were on hand.

