Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

National Night Out event held in Missoula

Missoula law enforcement gather for National Night Out
National Night Out 2025 Missoula
Posted

Tuesday was a night to attend a community-building event involving area law enforcement and fire officials in Missoula.

Families attended the Missoula Police Department's "National Night Out" in the Chick-fil-A parking lot on North Reserve Street.

The event promoted strong partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods.

People of all ages stopped by to meet local officers, check out law enforcement and fire department vehicles, and learn more about public safety resources.

In addition to the MPD, Missoula SWAT, CNT, drone operators, K9, EOD, CIT, neighborhood watch, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office were on hand.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader