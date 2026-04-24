National Prescription Drug Take Back Day offers safe disposal locations across the Missoula area Saturday

MISSOULA — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 25, 2026, offering a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

The event aims to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications while providing an opportunity to clean out cabinets and drop off unused medications.

There are several drop box locations available in Missoula and outlying areas.

Drop Boxes in Missoula:

Missoula Police Department – 435 Ryman (open 24/7)

Granite Pharmacy – 2230 27th Ave.

U of M Curry Health Center – 634 Eddy Ave.

Partnership Health Center – 401 Railroad Street W.

CVS Pharmacy – 1902 Brooks

Missoula Pharmacy – 1211 S. Reserve

Community Cancer Center – 1827 Fort Missoula Rd.

Community Med CTR Hospital – 2827 Fort Missoula Rd.

Drop Boxes in Outlying Areas: