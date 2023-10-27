National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

MISSOULA — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The goal of the event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs, while also educating people about the potential for abuse of medications. It also serves as a way for people to safely clean out their medicine cabinets. There are several locations around the Missoula area where unused medications can be dropped off.

The biannual event takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at sites across Montana.

“Cleaning out medicine cabinets of expired or unused prescription drugs for drop off during DEA’s Take Back Day is an easy and effective way to help stop the epidemic of overdose deaths and addictions, especially those involving opioids. I urge all Montanans do their part to keep loved ones, friends and their communities safer,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

“Prevention of drug misuse must start at home, which is why for more than a decade DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has provided our community a safe and easy way to get rid of unnecessary medications,” said DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Cesar Avila. “

More than 15 sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across Montana are participating in Take Back Day. Information about collection sites and more information about the event is available at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

Drop boxes in Missoula



Missoula Police Department – 435 Ryman Street (open 24/7)

Granite Pharmacy – 2230 27th Avenue

University of Montana Curry Health Center – 634 Eddy Avenue

Partnership Health Center – 401 Railroad Street West

CVS Pharmacy, 1902 Brooks Street

Missoula Pharmacy – 1211 S. Reserve Street

Community Cancer Center – 1827 Fort Missoula Road

Community Medical Center (hospital) – 2827 Fort Missoula Road

Drop boxes in Missoula County

