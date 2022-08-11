Natural gas service being turned back on in East Missoula

EAST MISSOULA – The natural gas is being turned back on to NorthWestern Energy customers in East Missoula.

NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman Jo Dee Black says that the interruption of service to about 1,200 customers resulted from a vehicle accident on Tuesday evening “that damaged the natural gas system serving those customers.”

The utility called in crews from Missoula and other divisions to restore the service with Black noting that “customers’ natural gas meters were shut off so that the work could be done safely.”

NorthWestern Energy crews were in the process of turning on natural gas meters on Thursday morning and will be knocking on doors as natural gas meters are turned on. Additionally, door tags with information will be left at homes and other properties if no one answers.

East Missoula natural gas customers with questions about the outage can contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.