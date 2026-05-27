MISSOULA — On May 24, a high-speed chase that started on Missoula's Reserve Street ended when a police vehicle crashed into a home in the Pleasant View neighborhood.

The incident has generated questions, including some sent directly to the newsroom, ranging from police response to road safety in residential neighborhoods.

MTN reached out to several agencies and organizations involved, including the Missoula Police Department (MPD) and the homeowners association, for answers.

MPD declined to go on camera about the incident, instead referring back to a Tuesday news release.

The release states police began pursuing what they called a reckless driver in a stolen car along Reserve Street.

The chase ended when a police vehicle struck a home in the Pleasant View neighborhood.

Police later said the suspect fled the stolen vehicle on foot.

The release did not mention a child nearly being struck.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

Neighborhood groups address road safety questions after Missoula police chase

Questions about the officer's speed, the suspect's identity, and MPD's handling of the situation remain unanswered.

"A police officer going into someone's house like they just did. How do you explain that to that young family?" Pleasant View homeowners association President Claudia Hall said.

The family is dealing with damage to their home and the trauma of the incident. However, the mother shared on Facebook:



"That's our home and that is our 2 year old daughter's room. She was sleeping in the room when it happened. The patrol vehicle struck directly where she was sleeping. It is an absolute act of God she is alive."



The post asked people to contact Ward 2 City Council members to address neighborhood safety.



She also said, "With speeding, work trucks constant travel and now 2 high speed chases in 6 weeks the safety of this neighborhood needs to be acknowledged and addressed."



MTN spoke with council members Justin Ponton and Mirtha Becerra to gain their insight into neighborhood safety and the incident.

Ponton said he has connected with the residents impacted and their neighbors.

Becerra added she is working with the homeowners association to help facilitate speed reduction measures and controls as the area continues to grow.

"Every once in a while, when we complain, you'll see a presence of police officers, but it's not all the time. Our homeowners association is 653 homes. It's the largest in our city, and we feel like we're not important," Hall said.