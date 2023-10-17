New discount airline set to land at Missoula airport

MISSOULA — A new airline will be touching down at the Missoula airport.

Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will begin service in Missoula on June 26, 2024, with nonstop flights to their Minneapolis/St. Paul hub.

The seasonal flight will run twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, until August 24, 2024. Tickets are already available.

“We extend a warm welcome to Sun Country Airlines at Missoula Montana Airport," Airport Chair Larry Anderson stated. "This growth in air service at MSO offers our community another convenient and affordable travel solution that caters to the diverse needs of our region.”

Sun Country Airlines features Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft.

Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, and United currently provide service at the Missoula airport.

