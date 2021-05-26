New display unveiled at Missoula Art Park

MISSOULA — At first glance, they look like cages filled with dishes but take a closer look at the new art installation at Missoula’s Art Park outside the Missoula Art Museum and you’ll see something else.

The “It Takes a Village” display was created by Helena artist Robert Harrison with help from community members who donated ceramic or porcelain items they either made or had in their homes. The house-shaped “cages” are filled with interesting dishes and figurines, the things that fill the shelves of homes around the world.

Harrison notes that ceramics and clay have been a part of human history. He is internationally known for his large-scale, site-specific architectural sculpture and outdoor public installations and also supports sustainability in art -- and this display brings it all together.

MTN News The “It Takes a Village” display was created by Helena Artist Robert Harrison with help from community members who donated ceramic or porcelain items they either made or had in their homes.

"What it does is it highlights the variety of ceramics that’s made all over the world. I bought a lot of this material that I brought from Helena in thrift stores and it just shows you the variety of porcelain,” Harrison explained. “Primarily porcelain is what I tended to buy in the stores and but it comes from all over the world -- China, Europe. Some of the best porcelain factories in the world and it ends up in Montana."

"It Takes a Village" will be on display until October.

