LOLO - Tuesday, September 5, 2023, was a big day for students in Lolo.

The new K-through-8 Lolo School opened its doors to students for the first time.

It's a big day for the community, which approved the bond for the school back in 2020.

The $29 million facility replaces several old buildings on Highway 93, which were sold to help pay for the project.

The new school is on Farm Lane, not far from the Bitterroot River.