New Missoula library lending free mountain bikes to kids

MISSOULA — Mountain biking can be expensive. There's buying a the bike itself, getting protective gear to wear, and doing maintenance to keep the bike in good shape.

For many families, finances may not line up to purchase a bike or multiple, especially when children grow in and out of bike sizes quickly.

However, Mountain Bike Missoula teamed up with MT Alpha, Missoula Parks & Recreation, Missoula Bicycle works, and Free Cycles to make getting a bike is as easy as checking out a library book.

Now, the Youth MTB Library is getting ready to lend kids mountain bikes from April to October so they can get out on the trails this summer and fall.

“We started the program and [when] we launched it, we made specific outreach to some of the Title One schools and we've done that specifically to try to get families who may not have the means to purchase something the chance to do it first," MTB Missoula Executive Director John Stegmaier shared.

"And then we've also reached out to All Nations Health Center and Soft Landing Missoula to see if they were interested," Stegmaier continued. "So, they've been given an invitation." He also noted, "We have nine bikes reserved and we have another 11 or so bikes that are available for the community."

MTB Missoula is giving out their library bikes on Saturday, April 13, 2024, starting at 10 a.m. at Free Cycles. They will also provide a free helmet to keep and a bike lock to borrow.

To sign up to receive a bike, donate a bike, or learn more, visit MTB Missoula's website.