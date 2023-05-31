New Playfair Park tennis courts to close temporarily for final phase of replacement project

The Playfair Park tennis court replacement project in Missoula is nearly complete.

Missoula Parks and Recreation has announced the courts will be temporarily closed from June 5 to July 7, 2023, for the application of color coat surfacing.

Earlier this year, the City of Missoula replaced Playfair Park's aging tennis courts with 12 modern courts equipped with the latest playing surface technology, improved drainage, and enhanced court access.

City officials note the new courts were designed in collaboration with local tennis coaches and the Garden City Tennis Association to host high school tennis, local leagues, and drop-in use for all ages and abilities.

Parks Project Manager Garrick Swanson explained that the closure is necessary to ensure the best results for the new courts. Applying the final color coat surfacing material requires several weeks of warm, dry weather.

"By completing the color coat and line installation on all 12 courts at once, we can minimize costs, ensure the best results, and minimize any future disruptions," Swanson stated in a news release.

During the temporary closure, Missoula Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to use the following public tennis courts:



Bonner Park – 1600 Ronald Avenue

Fort Missoula Regional Park (FMRP) – 3219 Fort Missoula Road. (Court availability is limited at certain times)

Gregory Park – 707 Van Buren Street

Pineview Park – 1010 Pineview Drive

Kiwanis Park – 350 Kiwanis Street



Players who would like to book a tennis court at Fort Missoula Regional Park or Kiwanis Park can contact Recreation Facilities Manager Brien Halterman at 406-552-6266 or haltermanb@ci.missoula.mt.us. Upon reopening, Playfair’s new courts will also be available for reservation.