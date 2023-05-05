New Salish language sign debuts at Big Sky High School

MISSOULA - While visiting Mission Valley High School a couple of years ago, Snpaqsin Morigeau noticed the Salish language on their walls, and felt empowered.

Since then, he’s had a dream of seeing something similar in his high school in Missoula.

So, he worked with Alpha Graphics in Missoula to make it happen. And that's how on Thursday, Big Sky High School unveiled its new Salish language signage.

Morigeau says the signs are the perfect way to promote further conversation around Native culture in the school.

"The language is so beneficial because it's surprising a lot of students aren't used to something right in their face, and nowadays it has to be like that for them to take notice,” Morigeau said. “Sure, you can have small posters here and there, but something as big as the banners we have in the skylights, it's forceful enough to make them think of like what is that? And then it will help promote more critical thinking of like, oh my gosh, what is Salish even."

Big Sky High School Principal Jennifer Courtney is proud of her student.

"I just want to say I'm just so proud...these are really proud moments for me, coming out of COVID and being on the other side of kids who have grown up in a very unique circumstance to see a student like Pac be able to bring a project like this to our community to our students to our staff are families it's just a really proud moment for me, Courtney said.