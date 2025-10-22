New signal up at Missoula's Orange and Cregg intersection

MISSOULA — Heads up if you're driving in Missoula, as a new traffic pattern has officially been green lit at Orange Street and Cregg Lane.

Priority for the City of Missoula and the Montana Department of Transportation was making getting onto Orange Street safer and easier.

"There's more and more folks traveling through this area every year. We want to make sure that we prevent anything bad from happening to anyone as they're just trying to get to where they're going," City of Missoula Transportation Engineer Ryan Guelff said.

Now, a no turn on red along with green left turn arrows will help drivers.

The intersection upgrades cost just under $600,000 in construction.

After beginning in July and a short delay due to supply chain issues, the stoplights were set in motion on Oct. 20.

"It's fulfilling, to be able to deliver a project that the ,the city's been had its eye on for a long time," Guelff said.

Pedestrian crosswalks also saw some changes with leading intervals, making sure people and bicycles have time to cross safely.