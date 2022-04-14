New trampoline park coming to Missoula

The Flying Squirrel trampoline park closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the building that housed the business is getting a new tenant -- another trampoline park.

Get Air Trampoline Park has announced it is moving into the vacant facility at 2501 Brooks Street.

The facility will have wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, toddler areas, dodgeball courts, and ninja obstacles, according to a news release.

No timeline was given for an opening, but the news release says they will give updates about renovating the building and other details on social media.

Get Air Trampoline Park has more than 65 locations in the United States, Canada, Belgium and Japan.

The closest current Get Air Trampoline Park is in Billings.