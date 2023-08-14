Watch Now
New UDASH bus route coming to University of Montana this fall

The Blue Line will supplement the often crowded Red Line that begins near the Lewis & Clark Village Apartments.
A new UDASH bus route is coming to the University of Montana campus in Missoula this fall.
Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 18:38:06-04

Students voted to increase the transportation fee in April so that additional bus drivers could be hired. Now, there are enough drivers for a new route.

The Blue Line will start running on the first day of the fall semester, Aug. 28, 2023, and will supplement the often crowded Red Line.

The Blue Line's route will start at the student apartments at the Lewis and Clark Village transfer center, move towards Dornblaser Park and Ride on Arthur Avenue, make a stop at the UM Transit Hub and then continue on to the Arts and Culture Museum and the Science Complex.

The Blue Line will run every 30 minutes during the peak times of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The existing Red, Purple, Green, and Gold lines will continue to run as normal.

