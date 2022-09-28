New veterans services office opens in Missoula

MISSOULA - A new veterans services office opened in Missoula and organizers say the new location will provide better access for vets to receive the help and care they need.

The Volunteers of America Northern Rockies office located at 3550 Mullan Road in Suite 103, provides a variety of services for veterans in Montana and Wyoming. That includes supporting veterans through the transition of coming home and starting "normal life" again.

Volunteers of America have been in Missoula for a few years, but organizers say the new space will help take off an edge of tension veterans often experience.

"It's our ability to serve them. They've first served us and so we're excited to build come alongside them, to help make their transition back into life successful and a peaceful one for them as well,” Volunteers of America Senior Director of Veterans Services Mike Keller said.

Additional information about the services offered at Volunteers of America in Missoula can be found here.