Non-profit for art materials hosts grand opening in Missoula

MISSOULA — Two residents celebrated the grand opening of their non-profit Giving Art to Missoula over the weekend.

The non-profit is a donation-based art supplier where anyone can pick up the materials for free.

The grand opening was accompanied by other local vendors from Missoula where people could learn about how to help the non-profit or get involved.

Akhilesh Boehmler, one of Giving Art to Missoula’s founders, said the grand opening is a stepping stone to more causes they would like to get involved in.

“As the public schools are just now having difficulty with their art programs we feel that we’re coming in at a prime time where possibly we could be a stopgap,” Boehmler said.

“We could come in maybe help art teachers with students — other things like that to keep everyone inspired, keep artistic young minds going as well," Boehmler continued.

You can donate art and craft materials to Giving Art to Missoula’s building at 801 Sherwood Street, Suite 125. in Missoula.