North Zone wildlife closure extended on Missoula's Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA - People will have to wait a little bit longer to access the North Zone on Mount Jumbo.

Missoula Parks and Recreation has extended the Mount Jumbo North Zone winter wildlife closure beyond the usual May 1 opening date after consulting with state wildlife biologists.

The North Zone — which includes all points north of the Saddle Road — will open in the next few weeks as the Mount Jumbo elk herd moves into its summer range in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.

Much of Mount Jumbo is closed annually in the winter to help protect 75 to 95 elk and other animals inhabiting Jumbo's lower elevations to feed and regain strength after a long winter.

Parks and Rec officials say that low temperatures and extended snow cover have delayed Jumbo's spring green-up, which leaves wildlife without adequate food at higher elevations.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Manager Liz Bradley, early spring is a critical time for elk because they are coming out of the winter in their poorest physical condition.

"For elk and deer, the spring green-up can't come soon enough—so they can start replenishing the physical reserves they lost over the winter. Most years, we see the hillsides starting to green up by mid to-late March, but this year’s long winter has delayed that," Bradley says. "Female elk and deer are doubly stressed as they try to push through these tough conditions carrying young they will deliver in late May and June."

Mount Jumbo’s South Zone — which includes all points south of the Saddle Road — opened April 13. The "L" Trail and US West Road remain open all year.

Additional information and maps can be found here.