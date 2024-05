MISSOULA — Heads up, drivers!

The northbound lane of the Orange Street Underpass will be closed from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, for maintenance work.

MTN News

The underpass will be closed to all northbound vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic during this time.

Traffic will be detoured around the area at Spruce Street. People are asked to use an alternate route while the work is taking place.