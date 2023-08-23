NorthWestern Energy proposed 20 year plan discussed in Missoula

MISSOULA - Montana regulators are taking public input about a new plan from NorthWestern Energy (NWE), laying out how the utility plans to meet the state’s energy needs over the next 20 years.

NWE submitted its 2023 Integrated Resource Plan — which the utility company is required to put together every three years — in May.



The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) heard firey comments on Tuesday night in Missoula, as they sought the public's thoughts about the proposal.

"Montanans can't afford these NorthWestern Energy’s cash-cow proposals. I'm 75 years old. It's not such a big deal for me, but it is for my 6-year-old grandson,” said Polson resident Craig McClure. “Since we can't trust NorthWestern Energy to do the right thing, hopefully, we can trust this PSC to be more visionary."

NWE has committed to reducing carbon emissions and becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 with the bulk of that change coming from retiring the Colstrip power plant.

The utility's plan — using data that public comments called misleading — is to rely more on natural gas. NWE representatives say solar and wind generation would not be practical in the winter months.

Many people at the meeting asked the utility to take money from the Inflation Reduction Act to make the switch to clean energy sooner.

In the plan, NWE stated, "The technologies needed to reach this goal sooner are not currently available in a manner that is cost-effective for our company and our customers."

People can submit written public comments to the PSC through Aug. 28, 2023, by mail to 1701 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620-2601, or by email to pschelp@mt.gov.