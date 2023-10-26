Not shoveling your sidewalk in Missoula could lead to fines

MISSOULA — Winter weather is continuing to roll through Missoula and residents need to remember to shovel their sidewalks if they get covered in snow.

The City of Missoula requires residents to clear the sidewalks of snow by 9 a.m. on the day following snowfall.

City officials also ask that residents shovel the snow onto their own property and not on the streets or bike lanes.

The city recommends if you are unable to shovel the snow yourself ask a neighbor for help.

If one complaint is filed against a person's property for not shoveling snow they will receive a warning letter in the mail.

However, following a third complaint, a city contractor will remove the snow from the property and a bill will be sent for the labor.

People can report sidewalks that have not been cleared by calling 406-552-6630.

