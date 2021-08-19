Numbers up at Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — The numbers don't lie. The just completed Western Montana Fair in Missoula was a huge success.

According to a news release from Missoula County, the five-day run of the fair attracted an estimated 93,000 people which is up 17% from 2019 and was also 13% higher than the five-year average.

Concessions raised about $619,000 marking an increase of 22% from the previous fair, while carnival gross was up 24%. Additionally, the night shows attracted more than 11,000 people, up 27% from 2019.

Now, not everything was up. Sponsorship dollars and exhibit entries were way down, and individual exhibitors were off by 62%.

