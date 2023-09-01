Oboz Trail Experience begins in Missoula

MISSOULA — September 1 marks the beginning of a local outdoor challenge.

Oboz, a footwear brand that began in Bozeman, partnered with Five Valleys Land Trust and the Trail Head to get Missoulians out on local trails this September.

The Oboz Trail Experience is free to sign up for and will run until the end of the month.

Once you make an account and link an activity tracker, you're ready to explore Missoula's trails.

The hikes accumulate to 124 miles and over 31,000 feet of elevation gain, which is higher than Mount Everest.

You can complete all the routes or simply challenge yourself to try something new outside.

You will receive rewards from local businesses for completing specific trails on the list.

Click here to sign up and see the complete list of hikes and prizes.

Always remember to follow Leave No Trace Principles when recreating.