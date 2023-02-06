Old Time Jam sessions keeping history of music alive in Missoula

MISSOULA - There is some authentic music making happening at Western Cider’s Old Time Jam in Missoula where people can bring their instruments and play music with others.

“A little bit of history is that this music has been played all over the United States, especially on the East Coast in the 17, 18 hundreds, and into the 19 hundreds. And it’s been passed down [from] generation to generation,” explained old-time musician Kyler Stanley.

Music is the soundtrack to life. “And it’s kind of a common language that we all speak. And we can sit down, no matter where we come from, our background, it is really, the music is the common language we all speak,” Stanley said.

Western Cider’s Old Time Jam is keeping the traditions of old-time music alive one song at a time.

The jam takes place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 501 North California Street in Missoula.