Older Montanans at higher risk during high temperatures

MISSOULA - The heat affects us all, but some populations are at higher risk and should take extra caution, including older adults.

Missoula Aging Services provides a variety of resources for elderly Missoulians, and they offer support during high temperatures.

Kate Cotnoir with Missoula Aging Services says it's important to check on your elderly neighbors during high temperatures.



For example, make sure they have a cool spot in their house and enough water to stay hydrated.

"It takes longer for older adults to adjust to extreme temperature changes," Cotnoir says.

Older adults should refrain from exercising outside and stay in the shade when needed.

The Missoula Public Library is one of the several local spaces that offer AC for people who don't have cool places to stay indoors.

Cotnoir also mentioned that certain medications can affect body temperature, so older adults may already be feeling warmer, regardless of the weather.

Missoula Aging Services accommodates their patients during the heat by visiting them at their homes, rather than forcing them to travel outside for an appointment.

They also always have cold water at their office.

Cotnoir encourages people to reach out to Aging Services at (406) 728-7682, visit their office on 337 Stephens Avenue or visit https://missoulaagingservices.org/ for additional information.