One dead after boat overturns on Clark Fork River near Clinton

CLINTON — One person died after a boat overturned Monday evening on the Clark Fork River near Clinton, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the vessel was carrying multiple people when it capsized in cold, fast-moving water.

One person was unable to reach shore and was swept downstream.

The individual was later located with the help of aerial resources.

First responders provided advanced medical care at the scene.

The person did not survive.

Officials extended condolences to the victim's family and others affected by the incident.

More than 25 personnel responded from multiple agencies, including the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Clinton Fire, Missoula Rural Fire District, Missoula Emergency Services Inc. and LifeFlight Network.

Authorities are reminding people to wear life jackets and use caution on the water.

Officials say spring runoff and recent weather have led to high, fast and cold river conditions.