One levy passes, one fails for Bonner Schools

BONNER — The Bonner School District had only passed one levy over the past 20 years.

While a levy in 2025 failed, this year's request went through, adding a much-needed cushion to the school's budget.

"We think that Bonner kids deserve the best we can give them," Superintendent Jim Howard said.

It was a close race for the Bonner Schools General Fund Mill Levy. Seven votes was the difference.

"The thing we're trying to convince our voters of is Bonner School is an endeavor worth supporting," Howard told MTN. "Some board members and teachers and community people took a neighborhood they lived in and knocked on doors. And I think it was effective. We talked to people that said, 'Well, thanks for filling me in. I'm gonna vote for this.'"

The state provides 80% of a school's funding. The remaining 20% comes down to the districts themselves.

"Bonner School typically is run around 88 to 91%," Howard stated.

The extra money, Howard says, will help as they work to enroll more students.

"$28,000 is not gonna solve a $3.5 million budget. But, it gives us some breathing room that maybe enables us to sort it out this year and see what the lay of the land looks like next year," Howard explained.

Howard added that asking voters for money is never easy and while the safety levy failed, he thanked the community for passing the general fund levy.

"I want to express our appreciation as a school for the people that just said, 'Yeah, education's important enough, I'll do that.' And just a lot of people said that. 'This is one thing I can say yes to,'" Howard said.