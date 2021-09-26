One man hospitalized in Missoula structure fire

MISSOULA — One man is hospitalized with serious burns after a camper fire Saturday night in Missoula.

The Missoula Fire Department reports fire engines were dispatched to the structure located on South 10th Street West just before 5:00 PM, after a call of a fully involved camper fire and a possible burn victim.

Shortly after the call, Missoula Rural and the Missoula Fire Department arrived to attack the fire and treat the man who had second degree burns that covered most of his body.

The patient was first treated at St. Patrick Hospital then flown to Salt Lake City to the Burn Unit.

No additional injuries are reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Damages to the property are estimated at about $2,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Missoula Fire Bureau at 406-552-6210.