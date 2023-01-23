One person hurt after weekend fire destroys RV in Missoula

MISSOULA – A Saturday afternoon fire destroyed an RV in Missoula.

Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll says firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Rattlesnake Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.

One person was treated at the scene and then taken to Saint Patrick Hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Kroll says that crews arriving at the scene found an RV fully engulfed in flames.

Several vehicles near the RV, a carport, and a nearby two-story garage were also on fire.

Firefighters forced entry into the garage and quickly contained the fire which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

Kroll noted that “the water supply was challenging” as the closest hydrant was approximately 2,100 feet from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.