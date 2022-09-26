Open house planned to discuss Mullan BUILD project

MISSOULA - The public is being invited to an open house this week to learn the latest about the Mullan BUILD project.

A meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hellgate Elementary School Cafeteria, Building 3 on Flynn Lane.

Project team members will be available to answer questions about the construction schedule, roundabout designs, multi-modal transportation elements, and more.

However, no formal presentation will be made.

“We hope to continue in active communication with the public throughout this project,” Missoula County Public Works Director Shane Stack said.

“This open house is a great opportunity for us to hear directly from neighbors what their curiosities and concerns are as construction is underway," Stack continued.

The goal of the Mullan BUILD project is to support residential and commercial development while also honoring and being sensitive to the surrounding environment, according to a news release.

Construction is currently underway on Mary Jane Boulevard, Flynn Lane, George Elmer Drive, Mullan Road and England Boulevard.

Additional information about the Mullan BUILD project can be found at https://www.mullanbuild.com/.

Missoula County and the City of Missoula received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new road network in the Mullan area.

Project managers note there isn’t enough to fund the entire infrastructure system, which is estimated to be a $40 million project.

Mary Jane Boulevard South; Mary Jane Boulevard North; George Elmer Drive; and England Boulevard are being prioritized as the areas with the most immediate benefit to the public.

The project elements not delivered within this phase will be funded through additional impact fees, grants and other local funding sources.