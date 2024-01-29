Open house to discuss future of Missoula's former library building

MISSOULA — The Missoula Redevelopment Agency and partners invite the community to an open house on Monday, January 29 for the redevelopment of the former library block.

The Payne family donated the old library block to the City of Missoula in 2019 which created an opportunity for city officials to work with partners to develop the block to meet the 2019 Downtown Master Plan.

The public is encouraged to stop by to speak with the development team and City of Missoula staff selected to redevelop the property at 301 East Main Street, learn about the current goals of the redevelopment, and share input into what types of uses they would like to see in the new building.

This informal open house will include stations with visuals for the public to explore. The event runs from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library at 455 East Main Street.

People who can't attend the open house, can learn more about the project and share their ideas on Engage Missoula.