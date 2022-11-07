Emergency Travel only alert issued for Missoula

UPDATE

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has issued an alert stating that the City of Missoula is now under an emergency travel only order.

Icy roads are causing numerous accidents in and around the city.

Additionally, a snow squall warning has been issued until 1:30 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

ORIGINAL REPORT

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has issued an alert that the Orange Street underpass is closed in Missoula.

Slippery and icy road conditions caused by snow — as well as several accidents — have closed the road until further notice.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Additionally, Missoula Police report southbound Higgins Avenue near Pattee Canyon is blocked as is Philips Street near Russell Street.

An accident was being reported on South Avenue West near 37th in Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning from Missoula south to the Stevensville area until 1:30 p.m.