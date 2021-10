MISSOULA — Drivers need to be aware of a road closure on a busy Missoula road.

Maintenance work will be performed in the Orange Street underpass from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on October 12, 13, and 14.

The underpass will be closed to all vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic during this time.

However, the underpass will be fully open to all traffic during the day.